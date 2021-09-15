Talbot County Free Library honors Hispanic Heritage Month

EASTON — Talbot County Free Library invites the community to attend various family-friendly events that will highlight Hispanic Heritage Month.
TCFL will be joined alongside Easton Downtown, Easton Economic Development Corporation, the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Avalon Theatre, Talbot Arts Council and the Academy Art Museum to celebrate the festivities.
Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. During this time, TCFL will be celebrating the history, cultures, and accomplishments of Latinos in the United States.
“This year, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the theme: ‘Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope.’ The library is a place where people learn about, experience, and celebrate other cultures,” said Dana Newman, Talbot County Free Library director.
Newman added “Organizations in the community have come together to provide a rich schedule of programs that are a part of this month’s Hispanic Heritage observance. We invite people to reflect on the 2021 theme of hope and resilience, and find inspiration in the experiences and stories that will be shared.”
The U.S. Census Bureau notes Latino Americans have become the nation’s largest minority group with an estimated 60.5 million Latinos currently living in the United States.
Here are some events visitors and local residents should plan on attending:
Poster Art: Exhibition and Awards — Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Academy Art Museum, 106 South St., Easton.
Outdoor Movie Night: “The Book of Life” — Friday, Sept. 17, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at The Park at 17 East Dover St., Easton.
Outdoor Festival at Culture Crossing — Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rails to Trails. At this event, patrons can enjoy music by Los Compas del Rancho, Grupo Gitano and Pasión Musical. There will also be food from Asbury UM Church, Camino de Fe Church, tacos from Belen Food Truck, and popsicles from Paletas Heladas Veracruz.
Family Art Day Crafts and Art Making — Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Academy Art Museum, 106 South St.
Outdoor Storytelling and Book Event — Friday, Sept. 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Stoltz Pavilion, 218 N. Washington St., Easton. Three local Latin American families from Nuestras Raíces (Our Roots) will present their journey from their homeland to Easton. Javier Bustamante, director of the Center for Cultural Engagement for the Catholic University of America, will be the keynote speaker, and a live performance will be provided by Tori Gomez. For tickets, visit https://tickets.avalontheatre.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=1309
“There is a lot of diversity in this county, so we have a little bit of everything including having an opportunity to have different businesses including stores and restaurants. Our presence, our culture, and our traditions give a lot to our community,” said Victoria Gomez Lozano, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center Hispanic Outreach coordinator.
Lozano went further to say that the nation as a whole has embraced the Hispanic culture.
“The fact that the United States celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and other holidays, including Cinco De Mayo, says a great deal,” Lozano said. “We would like for the community to come and join us and have fun. Have a little piece of our culture either with food, music, dancing and art, so please join us and celebrate.”
The TCFL also offers an extensive collection of books, audiobooks and DVDs that embrace Hispanic Heritage Month that are all ready to be checked out at both Easton and St. Michaels libraries.
For more information, stop by one of the locations or visit www.tcfl.org.
