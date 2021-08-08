Talbot County Free Library hosts Be My Neighbor Day with Daniel Tiger

EASTON — On Saturday, Aug. 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Talbot County Free Library and community partners will celebrate Be My Neighbor Day featuring Daniel Tiger. Catch the beloved tiger for a guest appearance throughout the day. Bring the family for a celebration of kindness and what it means to be a caring neighbor. No registration needed.
Be My Neighbor Day is made possible with support from PNC’s Grow Up Great Initiative and Fred Rogers Productions. Other partners include Maryland Public Television, Imagination Library of Talbot County, Talbot County Judy Center, Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Center, Talbot County Public School’s Early Literacy team, and Rita’s Ice. There will be crafts-to-go, giveaways, and free Italian ice.
COVID restrictions will be in place with social distancing and masks required for all adults and children over age 2.
All Talbot County Free Library programs are free and open to the public. More information can be found at tcfl.org or by calling 410-822-1626.
