From left: Talbot County Free Library Board Member Mary Pelicano, Talbot County Free Library Board President and President of Citizens for Maryland Libraries Susan Sherman, Outreach Services/Volunteer Coordinator Sabine Simonson, St. Michaels Branch Manager Shauna Beulah, State Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37, and Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman during MLA Library Legislative Day on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
From left: Talbot County Free Library Board Member Mary Pelicano, Talbot County Free Library Board President and President of Citizens for Maryland Libraries Susan Sherman, Outreach Services/Volunteer Coordinator Sabine Simonson, St. Michaels Branch Manager Shauna Beulah, State Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37, and Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman during MLA Library Legislative Day on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
EASTON — Talbot County Free Library staff and board members attended the Maryland Library Association Library Legislative Day on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Annapolis.
During the event, TCFL had the opportunity to meet with local officials including Del. Chris Adams, R-37B, State Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37, and representatives from Del. Tom Hutchinson’s office, R-37B. TCFL shared with the representatives the need for their support of the Maryland Library Capital Grant Program which provides grant funding to public libraries in Maryland for capital projects such as the construction of new libraries.
The library has applied for construction funding through this program for the renovation and expansion of the St. Michaels branch. TCFL also highlighted the need to support other proposed library bills.
