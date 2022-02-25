Talbot County Free Library releases annual report

EASTON — Talbot County Free Library recently issued its FY21 Annual Report that demonstrated the high levels of resiliency that has characterized the nonprofit’s work over the past year.
“Through the pandemic, the library has shown that there are creative avenues that were followed to still get library materials out to county residents and tourists alike,” said Christina Acosta, Talbot County Free Library communications manager. “As you can see in the report, the reader will notice the impressive number of services, programs, collections, volunteer hours and funding sources that the library had in FY21.”
While the library has had periods of restricted access during the pandemic, more than 270,000 items were lent to patrons, over 5,000 books-to-go bags circulated to library card holders, and more than 400 in-person and virtual programs were provided to over 16,000 adults and children.
The library also has a variety of funding sources including Talbot County, the towns, The Library Foundation, The Friends of the Library, and grant revenue from a number of organizations.
“Fiscal Year 2020-2021 was a time of inspiration and renewal for the Talbot County Free Library,” said Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman in the Annual Report. “Moving into the New Year, the library will continue to reflect the changing needs of our community with both innovative services and the basics. We are here for you no matter what happens. The library staff looks forward to serving you in the coming year.”
Community program highlights included Frederick Douglass Day 2021, during which the Talbot County Free Library and The Frederick Douglass Honor Society celebrated the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass virtually; the 6th annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival, a hybrid festival that featured award-winning children’s author and illustrator Bryan Collier, whose work includes “We Shall Overcome” and “Fifty Cents and a Dream: Young Booker T. Washington”; and the Virtual Heritage Concert series, which featured duo Rakish, violinist Maura Shawn Scanlin, guitarist Connor Hearn, and gospel singer Lea Gilmore.
Further progress was made in planning for the St. Michaels Branch Library Expansion and Renovation Project. In May 2021, the Talbot County Free Library applied for matching funds from the Maryland Library Capital grant program to start design work in fiscal year 2023.
“This past year we celebrated the 40th anniversary of the St. Michaels Library,” said Newman. “If grant funding is received for all phases of the project, construction should be completed in 2025, in time for the Talbot County Free Library’s 100th anniversary.”
To read the FY21 Annual Report, please visit www.tcfl.org and click on the “About” tab. Physical copies are available upon request.
