EASTON — The Talbot County Garden Club has announced three speakers for its winter 2022 lecture series beginning this month. The lectures are free and open to the public.
All lectures will be at the firehouse at 315 Aurora Park Drive in Easton.
At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the first speaker of the year will be Jenny Rose Carey, former director of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Meadowbrook Farm. She is an avid hands-on gardener, brought up in England by a family of gardeners and botanists. Her lecture will take guests on a visual tour of her gardens of “Northview” in Amber, Pennsylvania.
The second lecture in the series will be presented at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from floral designer Claire Jones. Jones is a certified professional horticulturalist and a landscape consultant who will go over different tips and tricks for working with various spring plant materials and cut florals. She will demonstrate three floral arrangements using different techniques that will be raffled off at the conclusion of the program.
Author Neal Sanders’ talk at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, will be the third lecture in the series. As the spouse of an avid gardener with few responsibilities other than to dig holes and move rocks, he has had lots of time to observe gardeners and their foibles. Sanders’ “Gardening is Murder” is a humorous talk that addresses gardening from a spouse’s view.
The Talbot County Garden Club was established in 1917 to enrich the natural beauty of the environment by sharing knowledge of gardening, fostering the art of flower arranging, maintaining civic projects, supporting projects that benefit Talbot County and encouraging the conservation of natural resources. Noteworthy projects include maintaining the grounds of the Talbot Historical Society, Talbot Library, the fountain and children’s gardens at Idlewild Park, and numerous other gardens and activities. There are currently just over 100 active, associate and honorary members.
