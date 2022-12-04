Thanks for Giving

Twelve area families participated in the Talbot County Department of Social Services “Thanks for Giving” event in Easton in recognition of National Adoption Month. From left are Linda Webb, director of Talbot County Department of Social Services; Chrissy Montague. coordinator, Option Respite and Parent Education for TCDSS; Debbe Fairbank, director of Adult Services, TCDSS; and participants Emily Dutt, Dan Zollinhofer, Sue Zollinhofer, Jeanne Scharf, Daisy Scharf and Leslie Scharf.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Last year, over 114,000 children and youth were waiting to be adopted and at risk of aging out of foster care without permanent family connections across the United States. This year, in recognition of National Adoption Month, the Talbot County Department of Social Services hosted a “Thanks for Giving” event in Easton in appreciation of the foster and adoptive parents in Talbot County who have stepped up and taken a role in the lives of youth who need permanent family connections.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.