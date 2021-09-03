The Talbot County Women’s Club continued its long annual tradition of supporting local students with much needed school supplies. From left, Trish Latham, TCWC member; Tara Blades, school counselor; Principal Lisa Devaric, Ed.D.; Nancy Lutes, TCWC; and Patricia Early, TCWC member and retired county teacher.
EASTON — The Talbot County Women’s Club has continued its long annual tradition of supporting local students with much needed school supplies. Members of the club delivered donations of 76 backpacks along with writing supplies such as pencils, pens, highlighters, glue sticks, and notebooks along with many other necessary supplies.
“Getting kids ready to go back to school can be a stressful time for families who lack the resources to purchase school supplies” said Nancy Lutes, club president. “I am very proud of our club members and especially Patricia Early (a retired Talbot County Public Schools teacher and member of the club) who generously coordinated the project. It’s a very rewarding experience helping kids in the community get off to a great start in the beginning of the school year.”
The Talbot County Women’s Club was established in 1930 by a small group of Easton women who joined together to serve the community through charitable initiatives. Now a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit, the club continues to expand its tradition of giving with charitable work.
