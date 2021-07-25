EASTON — Talbot Family Network is seeking proposals from qualified providers to deliver the Career Pathways program with disconnected youth in Talbot County. Career Pathways is a training program providing engagement, pre-employment education, training referrals, and career coaching for youth ages 16-24 who are neither working or in school.
Requests for proposals are due at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Applicants must submit a letter of intent in advance of a full proposal. Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the virtual pre-application meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
Talbot Family Network will make the award notification on or before Friday, Sept. 24, following the final vote by its Board of Directors. The selected vendor should be prepared to run the program beginning in September through June 30, 2022. Further information and instructions are available in the Requests for Proposals – Career Pathways package. To request a package, email director@talbotfamilynetwork.org.
Talbot Family Network is the Local Management Board for Talbot County. LMBs are community-based organizations serving all 23 counties in Maryland, and Baltimore City, focused on improving outcomes for Maryland’s children and their families. The programs and strategies that LMBs fund are aligned with Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet Three Year Plan priorities including: improving outcomes for disconnected/opportunity youth; reducing the impact of incarceration on children, families, and communities; reducing childhood hunger; reducing youth homelessness; increasing opportunities for community-based programs and services for youth (including diversion); and, preventing out-of-state placements.
For more information about the Talbot Family Network, visit HealthyTalbot.org or call 410-770-6870.
