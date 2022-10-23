EASTON — Talbot Family Network announces the appointment of Rachel Stoyanov as the next coordinator for its Healthy Talbot project. The Healthy Talbot Family Resource Guide, which is a compilation of local resources, is the heart of this project. Available in print, in English and Spanish, and online, this guide includes listings for educational, developmental, wellness, and community services in Talbot County. Stoyanov follows Erica Batson who ably served as the Healthy Talbot coordinator for nearly five years, expanding the project by bringing great content, up-to-date resources and a calendar of wholesome, healthy local activities for all to enjoy.
Stoyanov is a native Marylander, wife and mom to three children. Certified by the National Federation of Families, Stoyanov uses her decades of experience in family support and systems navigation to assist local families in working toward improved outcomes and increased access to supports and resources. She also currently works with The Affiliated Sante Group on the pilot of the Mobile Response Stabilization Service. This voluntary initiative provides up to eight weeks of intense stabilization efforts to assist Mid-Shore families in accessing the appropriate behavioral health, medical, academic and therapeutic resources available to them. In 2021, she was a Caliber Award Winner, recognized by Mid Shore Behavioral Health for her work supporting children with special behavioral health or academic needs. She is also the 2021 Talbot County Champion for Children’s Mental Health, awarded by the Eastern Shore School Mental Health Coalition.
“This kind of grassroots community outreach and support is Rachel’s passion,” said Talbot Family Network Executive Director Nancy Andrew. “It will be exciting to see how she takes the handoff from Erica, who expanded the project and its reach around the community, to get the guide into the hands of more community members and professionals.”
Talbot Family Network is the Local Management Board for Talbot County. LMBs are community-based organizations focused on improving outcomes for Maryland’s children and their families. They were created to promote enhanced, coordinated local decision-making that focuses on results and accountability. The premise was, and continues to be, that health, education, economic, and social outcomes are more likely to be improved if decisions about programs and strategies are made by local jurisdictions with the funding, support, guidelines, and accountability managed by the state.
TFN administers the county’s allocation of state funding from the Children’s Cabinet Interagency Fund. The programs and strategies that LMBs fund must align with Maryland Children’s Cabinet Three Year Plan. For more information about TFN, visit https://healthytalbot.org/about/talbot-family-network/.
