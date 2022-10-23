EASTON — Talbot Family Network announces the appointment of Rachel Stoyanov as the next coordinator for its Healthy Talbot project. The Healthy Talbot Family Resource Guide, which is a compilation of local resources, is the heart of this project. Available in print, in English and Spanish, and online, this guide includes listings for educational, developmental, wellness, and community services in Talbot County. Stoyanov follows Erica Batson who ably served as the Healthy Talbot coordinator for nearly five years, expanding the project by bringing great content, up-to-date resources and a calendar of wholesome, healthy local activities for all to enjoy.

