EASTON — Talbot Family Network has announced a new grant program for organizations and agencies serving children, youth and families in Talbot County. These funds may be used to build capacity within community organizations and agencies for integrating race equity into their mission, policies, services and culture.
Talbot Family Network has been offering racial equity education to the community since fiscal year 2017. “You or members of your team may have left one of these or other workshops challenged, inspired and ready to act,” said Executive Director Nancy Andrew. According to Andrew, this program aims to provide local organizations with additional tools and support for moving from intention to practice in applying an equity lens to their work or expanding an existing initiative.
Grants of up to $8,500 will be awarded and all funds must be used by June 30, 2022. Eligible expenses include hiring a consultant to complete a race equity audit for the organization or agency, hiring a trainer to provide equity training to staff, board members, volunteers, clients and/or other key stakeholders, or hiring a consultant to provide coaching to support the organization in implementing a diversity, equity and inclusion policy. The review committee will consider other use of funds that an organization can demonstrate will further equity in their mission, policies, programs and culture in a systemic way.
Talbot Family Network is the Local Management Board for Talbot County. Maryland established Local Management Boards in the mid-1990s to change the way that local communities provide services to children and families in. Today, Talbot Family Network concentrates on prevention, early intervention and intervention services to children, youth and families in the county. Tasks include planning, developing and monitoring family-oriented, community-based programs that are culturally relevant.
