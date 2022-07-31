EASTON — “Your experience in Talbot County and your opinions matter.” That is what Talbot Family Network, the Local Management Board for Talbot County, is saying to community members as it launches its 2022 community needs survey. Citizen input will assist TFN with assessing community assets and needs, and supporting services that provide a healthy, safe, caring and equitable community for all Talbot County children and families. In order to address the current needs of the community, TFN is seeking to engage as many people living and working in the county as possible to complete this survey.

