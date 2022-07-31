EASTON — “Your experience in Talbot County and your opinions matter.” That is what Talbot Family Network, the Local Management Board for Talbot County, is saying to community members as it launches its 2022 community needs survey. Citizen input will assist TFN with assessing community assets and needs, and supporting services that provide a healthy, safe, caring and equitable community for all Talbot County children and families. In order to address the current needs of the community, TFN is seeking to engage as many people living and working in the county as possible to complete this survey.
“We strongly encourage everyone in their professional and even personal networks to reply to the survey which will help us examine our priorities,” said Nancy Andrew, Talbot Family Network executive director. “Please share it with your employees, clients, co-workers, friends, neighbors and family — everyone in Talbot.”
Local Management Boards, like TFN, are community-based organizations serving all 23 counties in Maryland, and Baltimore City, focused on improving outcomes for Maryland’s children and their families. They were created to promote enhanced, coordinated local decision-making that focuses on results and accountability. The premise was, and continues to be, that health, education, economic and social outcomes are more likely to be improved if decisions about programs and strategies are made by local jurisdictions with the funding, support, guidelines and accountability managed by the state.
TFN administers the county’s allocation of state funding from the Children’s Cabinet Interagency Fund. The programs and strategies that LMBs fund must align with Maryland Children’s Cabinet Three Year Plan. LMBs are required to complete community assessments every three years as a means to bringing community voice into local planning activities.
