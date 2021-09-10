Talbot Family Network seeks facilitators for race equity conversations

EASTON — Talbot Family Network is looking for experienced facilitators to assist with the expansion of its Conversations on Race program.
For over three years, Talbot Family Network has been hosting facilitated Conversations on Race for interested community members. The popular program continued virtually during the pandemic with an increase in participation across 2020 and 2021.
“Leading a conversation about race, even with volunteer participants, can be difficult,” said TFN’s executive director Nancy Andrew. “Our aim is to host meaningful conversations about race and racism in our own community and help people work through challenging and uncomfortable moments. We’re looking for facilitators who can create and hold a supportive and brave space so that participants can be open and engaged.”
Candidates should have practical skills and knowledge for guiding others through productive conversations about race, racism, and social justice that foster understanding and learning. For more information and the application instructions, go to https://healthytalbot.org/about/talbot-family-network/. Direct questions and submissions to director@talbotfamilynetwork.org. The deadline to apply for this round is Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Talbot Family Network is the Local Management Board for Talbot County. Maryland established Local Management Boards in the mid-1990s to change the way that local communities provide services to children and families.
Today, Talbot Family Network concentrates on prevention, early intervention, and intervention services to children, youth and families in the county. Tasks include planning, developing and monitoring family-oriented, community-based programs that are culturally relevant.
Local Management Boards operate under the Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet, which has adopted three overall themes that support its collective work: race equity; adverse childhood experiences and trauma-informed practices; and research-based practices.
