From left: resource parent Norwood Caldwell receives his Thanks for Giving gifts from Talbot County Department of Social Services staff Debbe Fairbank, Paris Quillet, Chrissy Montague, along with Talbot County Council member Corey Pack.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS
From left: Maryland Delegate Johnny Mautz with Talbot County Department of Social Services employees Debbe Fairbank and Chrissy Montague, along with Talbot County Council member Corey Pack.
EASTON — Talbot County Department of Social Services thanked its foster and adoptive parents at its annual “Thanks for Giving” event in Easton.
Eighteen foster and adoptive families were able to drive by and pick up a traditional Thanksgiving meal from the department. The meal, prepared by the Chesapeake Culinary Center, included turkey, ham, salad, stuffing, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans and cookies. Each family also received a family craft activity for creating their own family tree together.
“This event is a special recognition we can give our foster and adoptive families during the Thanksgiving holiday for the incredible jobs that they do every day in caring for the children in their care. It’s our way of showing gratitude for the important role they play in providing safe and secure homes to children in need in our community,” said Linda Webb, director of Talbot County Department of Social Services.
A little more than half of children in care on the Mid-Shore are under the age of 14 and many are sibling groups. Talbot County needs foster parents to provide temporary, safe, stable, and nurturing homes for children to live in until they can be reunited with their own families, placed with relatives, or adopted.
Call the Talbot County Department of Social Services at 410-820-7371.
