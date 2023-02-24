Members of the Talbot County Garden, along with Mayor Bob Willey and others prepare to install a dolphin sculpture in the Children’s Garden at Idlewild Park. It is one of several gardens maintained by the club.
EASTON — The Talbot County Garden Club has two speakers left in its winter lecture series. All events are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, author Carolyn Mullet will present “Tours of European Gardens” at 11 a.m. via Zoom at the Talbot County Free Library, 100 W. Dover St., Easton.
In this slide illustrated talk, Mullet draws on her recent book “Adventures in Eden,” exploring the stories behind personal havens scattered across Europe that she chose not for their pedigree, but for their owner’s passion and creativity.
Mullet is a retired award-winning garden designer who practiced in the Washington, DC metro area for over 30 years. She received her formal training in residential landscape design from George Washington University.
Then next month, on Tuesday, March 29, Kim Eierman of EcoBeneficial will present “The Pollinator Victory Garden: Win the War on Pollinator Decline” at 11 a.m. at the Talbot County Free Library, 100 W. Dover St., Easton.
Countless pollinator species have suffered dramatic declines in recent years. With simple strategies, gardeners can attract and support not just bees, but an array of pollinators that have different requirements. Learn how to create a Pollinator Victory Garden to help win the war on pollinator decline.
Eierman is the founder of EcoBeneficial LLC. She is an environmental horticulturist and ecological landscape designer specializing in native plants. Based in New York, Eierman teaches at the New York Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, The Native Plant Center, Rutgers Home Gardeners School and several other institutions. She is the author of the book, “The Pollinator Victory Garden: Win the War on Pollinator Decline with Ecological Gardening.”
The Talbot County Garden Club was established in 1917 to enrich the natural beauty of the environment by sharing knowledge of gardening, fostering the art of flower arranging, maintaining civic projects, supporting projects that benefit Talbot County and encouraging the conservation of natural resources. Noteworthy projects include maintaining the grounds of the Talbot Historical Society, Talbot Courthouse, Talbot Library, the fountain and childrens gardens at Idlewild Park and numerous other gardens and activities. There are currently a total of 109 active, associate and honorary members.
