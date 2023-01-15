Talbot Garden Club announces Winter Lecture Series

EASTON — The Talbot County Garden Club announces its winter lecture series featuring three exciting guests. All events are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 11 a.m.
Author Marta McDowell will present a program entitled “All the Presidents’ Gardens” at Easton Fire House, 315 Aurora Drive, Easton.
Marta McDowell lives, writes and gardens in Chatham, New Jersey. She shares her garden with her husband, Kirke Bent, their crested cockatiel, Sydney, and assorted wildlife. Her garden writing has appeared in popular publications such as Woman’s Day, Country Gardening, The New York Times. She is a regular contributor to the British journal Hortus.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m.
Author Carolyn Mullet will present “Tours of European Gardens” via Zoom at the Talbot County Free Library, 100 W. Dover St., Easton.
In this slide illustrated talk, Carolyn Mullet draws on her recent book “Adventures in Eden,” exploring the stories behind personal havens scattered across Europe that she chose not for their pedigree, but for their owner’s passion and creativity.
Carolyn Mullet is a retired award-winning garden designer who practiced in the Washington, DC, metro area for over 30 years. She received her formal training in residential landscape design from George Washington University.
The fascinating story of America’s first garden! The 18 acres that surround the White House have been an unwitting witness to history — a backdrop for soldiers, suffragettes, protestors, and activists. Kings and queens have dined there; bills and treaties have been signed; and presidents have landed and retreated. The front and back yard for the first family, it is by extension the nation’s first garden.
Tuesday, March 29, 11 a.m.
Kim Eierman of EcoBeneficial will present “The Pollinator Victory Garden: Win the War on Pollinator Decline,” at the Talbot County Free Library, 100 W. Dover St., Easton.
Countless pollinator species have suffered dramatic declines in recent years. With simple strategies, you can attract and support not just bees, but an array of pollinators that have different requirements. Learn how to create a Pollinator Victory Garden to help win the war on pollinator decline.
Kim Eierman is the founder of EcoBeneficial LLC. She is an environmental horticulturist and ecological landscape designer specializing in native plants. Based in New York, Eierman teaches at the New York Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, The Native Plant Center, Rutgers Home Gardeners School and several other institutions. She is the author of the book, “The Pollinator Victory Garden: Win the War on Pollinator Decline with Ecological Gardening.”
Questions about the programs should be directed to talbotcountygc@gmail.com.
