EASTON — Members of the Talbot County Garden Club, public officials, and family members of the late Fran Stout and Jean Barnes gathered on May 2 to rededicate the Fountain Garden in Idlewild Park, that has become a landmark in the Town of Easton.
The Italianate fountain, located where Washington, Harrison, Idlewild and Peachblossom intersect, was in total disarray 35 years ago when Fran Stout rescued it from a home on Aurora Street. Dr. Gibson Packard, the late husband of member Mary Frances Packard and a retired orthopedic surgeon in Easton, was also a skilled metal worker and volunteered to repair the fountain.
The Town installed it, and the Talbot County Garden Club designed the gardens around it with Stout and Barnes spearheading the project. The Fountain and gardens were deeded to the Town of Easton in 1990, and the Club was awarded the Governor’s Silver Bowl for Beautification in 1992.
Thirty-three years later, the Club still works almost year-round maintaining the garden. Thanks to a generous git from the Stout family, the garden around the fountain was recently refreshed, including the addition of a beautiful stone wall.
“We all know the Fountain at Five Corners as an Easton landmark,” said Club President Carolyn Rugg during the ceremony. “Water shoots from its apex, then gradually cascades over three layers of ornate horizontal black plates, before tumbling to the ground. The backdrop for this kinetic water show is an enchanting, ever-changing display of flowers, shrubs, grasses, and trees enjoyed by all who drive and walk by.”
Mayor Robert Willey was on hand to present a key to the town to Rug, and Talbot County Council members Keasha Haythe and David Stepp presented the Club with a Council Commendation for the support of continuous beautification of the county.
