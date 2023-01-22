EASTON — The Talbot Historical Society’s “A Date with History” lecture series presents award-winning photographer Anne Nielsen at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Waterfowl Building, 40 S. Harrison St. Nielsen will share her journey and process for creating her stunning black and white photographs of 21st century Native Americans living on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
The photographs are now on display at the Talbot Historical Society in an exhibit entitled “Catching Shadows.” Joining Neilsen will be members from Native American tribes from the Eastern Shore, who will discuss Native American life in the 21st Century.
A reception will follow at the Talbot Historical Society, 25 S. Washington Street.
Neilsen described her photographic process as follows, “These images are enlarged copies of portraits made with the 19th century wet plate process. A wet plate camera is basically a wooden box. Attached to this box is a brass lens that focuses the daylight so that it falls on a glass plate. There is no shutter or light meter so the exposure time is an educated guess.”
Neilsen graduated with a BA degree in Art History and began working in New York city where she established her own photography studio. She has recently moved back to the Eastern Shore where she continues her photographic work.
Reservations are required for the lecture, which is free for Talbot Historical Society members and $5 for non-members.
For more information or to sign-up, contact the Talbot Historical Society at 410-822-0773 or email kaylaw@talbothistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.