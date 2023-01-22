A Date with History

The Talbot Historical Society presents a lecture by award-winning photographer Anne Nielsen at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Waterfowl Building.

EASTON — The Talbot Historical Society’s “A Date with History” lecture series presents award-winning photographer Anne Nielsen at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Waterfowl Building, 40 S. Harrison St. Nielsen will share her journey and process for creating her stunning black and white photographs of 21st century Native Americans living on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

