EASTON — Talbot Historical Society will present “Picturing the Talbot Story of Frederick Douglass” by photographer and author Jeff McGuiness of St. Michaels, the next in its “A Date with History” lecture series, at 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Society, 25 S. Washington St., Easton.
Frederick Douglass was born in Talbot County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and lived here for 11 years enslaved during the first 20 years of his life. His Talbot experience, eloquently documented in his three best-selling autobiographies, became the most powerful slave narrative in American literature. One of the most popular speakers of his time, he traveled constantly advocating for abolition, emancipation and civil rights. His Talbot narrative was his oratory’s driving force.
For five years, McGuiness worked on a photographic essay of the places in Talbot County where Frederick Douglass lived, worked, and suffered before making his triumphal return later in life. His photobook, “Bear Me Into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederick Douglass,” was published by the St. Michaels Museum in October 2022.
“We are pleased to have Jeff speak during Black History Month and share his journey in producing this stunning photobook,” the Historical Society said in a news release.
Reservations are required. The lecture is free for members and $5 for non-members.
