EASTON — The Talbot Historical Society will hold a lecture by Michael Olmert at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Hill Research Center, 25 S. Washington Street, Easton. Masks are required. The cost is $5 for non-members and free for THS members. Seating is limited, so please call 410-822-0773 or email kaylaw@talbothistory.org to reserve a spot.
The topic is “The Invention of Colonial Williamsburg.” Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, is the most studied 18th-century town in the world. This illustrated lecture will cover the founding and growth of this vast historical resource. What drove the recovery of the town? What changes have been made over the last 95 years? What sorts of insights can Williamsburg’s archaeology, architecture, material culture and history give us. This talk is about peering into the seeds of time.
Michael Olmert wrote the “Official Guide to Colonial Williamsburg (1985-2015)” and has written some 50 articles for Colonial Williamsburg Magazine. A professor in the University of Maryland’s English Department, Olmert has long been interested in the connection between literature and history and architecture. His books include “Milton’s Teeth and Ovid’s Umbrella” (Simon and Schuster, 1996) and “Kitchens, Smokehouses, and Privies” (Cornell Univ. Press, 2009). His television writing has won him three primetime Emmys.
