EASTON — The Talbot Historical Society will host “A Date with History” lecture series featuring Mitchell Northam at 1 p.m. Friday, July 15, at THS: The Denton Extended Museum and Hill Research Center, 25 S. Washington Street, Easton. Reservations are required. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.
Northam will be speaking on his new book, “High School Basketball on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: A Shore Hoops History.”
From Kent County down to Pocomoke City, the Eastern Shore of Maryland has a deep history of successful coaches, talented players and championship-winning teams. Explore nearly a century’s worth of games and seasons as the region has fought for respect on the hardwood. Dive deep into teams like the 1952 tourist town boys from Ocean City and the great squads of Moton High School, and players like Stephen Decatur’s Keve Aluma, an All-ACC selection at Virginia Tech.
Using extensive research and dozens of original interviews, Shore native and sportswriter Mitchell Northam chronicles the Women’s Professional Basketball League days of Gail Tatterson Gladding, the rise and fall of Carlton Dotson, and the careers of basketball lifers like Butch Waller and Tia Jackson.
Northam grew up on the Eastern Shore in Federalsburg and graduated from Colonel Richardson High School, Wor-Wic Community College, and Salisbury University. His career in journalism began at the Delmarva Daily Times in Salisbury, and he now works at WUNC — the NPR affiliate in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
His work has also been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, NCAA.com, the Orlando Sentinel, the Associated Press, Sports Illustrated, and Pittsburgh Sports Now. He is a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and a voter in the AP Top 25 Poll for women’s college basketball.
He lives in Durham, North Carolina with his wife Rachel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.