EASTON — The Talbot Historical Society will have “A Date with History” lecture series featuring Dr. Jamie L. H. Goodall at 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Talbot Historical Society Hill Research Center building, 25 S. Washington St., Easton. Goodall is the historian at the U.S. Army Center of Military History in Washington, D.C.
Reservations are required and the cost is $5 for Talbot Historical Society members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Please call 410-822-0773 or email kaylaw@talbothistory.org to reserve your spot.
Goodall will speak about the following:
The story of Chesapeake pirates and patriots begins with a land dispute and ends with the untimely death of an oyster dredger at the hands of the Maryland Oyster Navy. From the Golden Age of Piracy to Confederate privateers and oyster pirates, the maritime communities of the Chesapeake Bay are intimately tied to a fascinating history of intrigue, plunder, and illicit commerce raiding.
Goodall’s work introduces infamous men like Edward “Blackbeard” Teach and “Black Sam” Bellamy as well as lesser known local figures like Gus Price and Berkeley Muse whose tales of piracy are legendary from the harbor of Baltimore to the shores of Cape Charles.
Her talk will focus specifically on the Oyster Wars of the 19th Century, highlighting an often overlooked aspect of Chesapeake Bay history.
Find her book, “Pirates of the Chesapeake Bay: From the Colonial Era to the Oyster Wars,” now on Amazon, at your local bookstore via IndieBound, or directly from The History Press/Arcadia Publishing.
Find her National Geographic bookazine, Pirates: Shipwrecks, Conquests, and their Lasting Legacy on Amazon or anywhere magazines are sold.
