EASTON — After a five-year hiatus, the Talbot Hospice Fall Gala will return on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Historic Wye House in Easton.
“All of us at Talbot Hospice are excited to bring back the Fall Gala,” said Talbot Hospice director of development Mia Cranford, director of development. “Our gala brings together local leaders, dedicated supporters, and compassionate individuals who are committed to making hospice, palliative care, and grief support services available to our community.”
This year’s event will be chaired by Robert and Maureen Fogarty.
“We are so grateful to Richard and Beverly Tilghman for opening the doors of Wye House to Talbot Hospice,” Cranford said. “With its rich history and breathtaking architecture, Wye House is the perfect backdrop for an evening dedicated to raising awareness and funds.”
Cranford said those services include support for anyone in the community with a serious illness, regardless of their ability to pay. “We walk alongside our community members, supporting care on their terms, whether palliative care, hospice care, or grief support. We are here to help,” she said.
The Fall Gala has been billed as a memorable night featuring an elegant cocktail reception, a sumptuous dinner prepared by Blue Heron Catering, live music by Bird Dog Wheeler and the Road Kings, and an array of exclusive live auction items.
All of the funds raised will be dedicated to expanding and enriching Talbot Hospice’s services, including medical care, spiritual and emotional support, and grief counseling, which are offered to patients and families regardless of their financial circumstances.
Additional Fall Gala sponsors are welcome, and interested individuals and businesses should contact Jennifer McPeake at jmcpeake@talbothospice.org or 410-822-6681, ext. 136.
Tickets are $125 per person for young professionals, and $200 for adults 36 and older. Tickets may be purchased online at talbothospice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.