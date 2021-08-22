EASTON — Talbot Hospice is pleased to announce its selection as one of three beneficiaries of the 2021 Hospice Cup Sailing Regatta to be held Sept. 18 in Annapolis.
“We are thrilled to be part of the 2021 Hospice Cup and play a role in raising awareness and funds with other hospice programs across Maryland who share our mission,” said Mia Cranford, Talbot Hospice development director. “We appreciate the early support of our community in making this a successful event for Talbot Hospice as well as our colleagues on the western shore.”
Hospice Cup is America’s largest charity regatta in numbers and dollars and began in 1981 as an informal race among a small group of people interested in sailing and hospice care. Since then, the race has evolved into Hospice Cup Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for and awareness of hospice care throughout the region.
This year Hospice Cup celebrates 40 years with a special focus on grief and bereavement services, which have become even more essential during the COVID-19 pandemic when loved ones are left behind to deal with the complex grief of not having the opportunity for traditional good-byes.
Often, these services are provided free-of-charge and support from the community is critical to providing this much-needed care.
Participating hospices use the Hospice Cup as a springboard to sign-on sponsors and donors to support their programs and services. All funds raised by each hospice are retained by that hospice and stay in their respective community. In addition to an individual hospice’s sponsorships, they also receive a portion of the proceeds of the overall Hospice Cup, which are generated through sponsorships, race registration fees and event ticket sales.
To date, Talbot Hospice’s Hospice Cup Sponsors are Avon Dixon Insurance, Shore United Bank, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, Lane Engineering and Chuck Mangold, Realtor.
