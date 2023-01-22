EASTON — Talbot Hospice will host its first-ever Best Girlfriend’s Weekend at the Wylder Hotel on Tilghman Island over the weekend of March 17-19.
featured
FUNDRAISER
Talbot Hospice to host Best Girlfriends Weekend
- Angela Price
-
-
- 0
EASTON — Talbot Hospice will host its first-ever Best Girlfriend’s Weekend at the Wylder Hotel on Tilghman Island over the weekend of March 17-19.
“We are excited to offer women in our community a weekend to relax and recharge with friends new and old,” said Mia Cranford, Talbot Hospice director of development. “The waterfront Wylder Hotel is the perfect setting to take a break from the day-to-day hustle and embrace opportunities for self-care and fun all while supporting the work of Talbot Hospice.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from personal and professional coaches, participate in meditation and relaxation classes, treat themselves to massage and spa treatments, experience cooking and cocktail classes, enjoy meals prepared by the Wylder Hotel’s culinary team, or just relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery with friends.
Confirmed presenters to date include Carrie-Ann Barrow, professional coach and author of The Queen’s Decree, Sarah Danenmann, Relaxation and Meditation Leader, Chris Mitchell, Wylder Hotel’s Executive Chef, and Allison Prell, author of Good Night and Good Luck. More experiences will be added to the schedule. For the most up-to-date information, visit https://talbothospice.org/events/best-girlfriends-weekend/.
Proceeds from the event will support Talbot Hospice’s hospice, palliative care and bereavement programs on the Mid-Shore and ensure that these services are available to all, regardless of their financial circumstances.
Sponsors of the Best Girlfriends Weekend include O’Donnell Vein & Laser, Construction Services and Supply, Inc. and Scaling Strategies, LLC.
To register and learn more about the event or becoming a sponsor, visit https://talbothospice.org/events/best-girlfriends-weekend/ , or contact Mia Cranford, Director of Development at mcranford@talbothospice.org.
Talbot Hospice provides compassionate care, comfort and support for patients and their families and caregivers wherever they call home. Talbot Hospice serves patients facing life-limiting illnesses through hospice and palliative care, as well as its pathways and bereavement programs. Services are available to patients and caregivers regardless of ability to pay. Learn more at www.talbothospice.org.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.