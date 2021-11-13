EASTON — The Pawsitively Fabulous Boutique operated by Talbot Humane is back. After a hiatus, the boutique, which opened Friday, is stocked with new merchandise guaranteed to delight shoppers looking for animal-themed gifts for pets and the people who love them, as well as items suitable for everyone celebrating the winter holidays.
The relocated boutique, once operated on Harrison Street, is now housed in the cottage next door to the Talbot Humane shelter at 7894 Ocean Gateway. The pop-up shop was previously used by SS Peter and Paul as Parish offices.
Talbot Humane has seen a pandemic-related drop in fund-raising and community outreach opportunities, as have many local nonprofits. Executive Director Patty Quimby said, “The revival of our boutique — stocked with unique items — will help us welcome back old friends of the shelter and allow us to introduce ourselves and our mission to new friends.”
All proceeds from the sales at the shop will directly benefit animals under the care of the Talbot Humane shelter.
Melinda Sebastian, a Talbot Humane volunteer, skilled retailer and guiding light for the Pawsitively Fabulous Boutique, has spent months searching the marketplace for what she calls “special items for animals, owners and friends that you won’t find in big box stores.”
She also said there are “holiday-themed gifts, as well as items that will be useful and appreciated all year long.”
New this year, local artisans will be able to display and sell handmade gifts at the boutique that will truly be one of a kind.
The shop will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Christmas.
