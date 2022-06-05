The pets appearing in Talbot Humane’s “Petparazzi” calendar are all community-submitted and voted on in a fundraising contest. All pets are welcome to join the contest. Proceeds will benefit Talbot Humane’s animal care and community outreach services.
EASTON — The Mid Shore’s original pet photo contest is back! Talbot Humane’s 4th annual photo calendar contest, Petparazzi, offers pet lovers the opportunity to enter their dogs, cats, or other small companion animals in a photo competition while raising funds for the shelter’s animal care and community outreach services.
Participants may enter their pets online beginning June 15 until the contest ends Aug. 17. Using email and social media, entrants urge their family, friends and coworkers to “vote with their dollars” for their pet on the contest website. The top dogs, cats and other companion animals who receive the most votes in their respective categories at the end of the contest will be featured as a Pet of the Month in the 2023 Talbot Humane Petparazzi Calendar. The pet who raises the most funds overall in the voting will also appear on the cover of the calendar. The entry fee of $30 is considered a tax-deductible donation to Talbot Humane and includes a copy of the 2023 calendar with each entry. Pets entered in the contest are not limited to Talbot Humane alumni, or even to Talbot County; all pets are welcome!
In its first three years, through the generous support of our community, the Petparrazzi calendar contest raised over $55,000 for the animals of Talbot Humane and community outreach. For more information, or to enter your pet in the contest starting June 15, visit www.gogophotocontest.com/TalbotHumane2023.
