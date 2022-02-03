Talbot Interfaith Shelter guests enjoy memorable holiday season

EASTON — The guests in Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s family shelter and transitional apartments had a lot to celebrate over the holiday season, thanks to the generosity of the local community. Each year, dozens of people come together to make sure that the families and individuals TIS serves have everything they need to make the holidays unforgettable. This year was no exception, organizers said.
The festivities kicked off at Thanksgiving. Volunteers provided a lavish Thanksgiving meal for the residents at TIS’s family shelter, named Easton’s Promise. The families and individuals living in TIS’s off-site transitional housing also enjoyed dinner with all the trimmings, thanks to meal kits provided by generous donors within the community.
For Christmas, dinner kits were delivered once again to the guests in TIS’s transitional apartments so they could prepare a special meal on Christmas Day. At Easton’s Promise, guests were treated to a feast prepared by Scossa and Hunter’s Tavern.
“Food is love,” said TIS Executive Director Julie Lowe. “The guests in our shelter facility are the beneficiaries of that love every night of the year, thanks to our incredible volunteers who donate daily dinners. At the holidays, everything seems to be amplified .... The dinner kits for our apartments are amazing, and the holiday meals prepared for the guests in the shelter are out of this world. It truly shows our guests how much the community cares for them.”
But food is just the start; members of the community adopted each man, woman and child (even those who were just born and those still “in the oven”) in TIS’s program to make sure they had gifts waiting under the tree on Christmas morning. Each year, staff and guests alike are overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity from their neighbors, and this year’s donations were equally astounding, Lowe said. All of the shelter and apartment guests, the children in particular, had a magical holiday.
TIS Director of Operations Fran Doran said, “I cannot say thank you enough to all those who volunteered to help. Once we finished delivery on Christmas Eve, we went home and counted our blessings. All of our families were adopted and they all had a wonderful Christmas. The children’s faces lit up with the fact that Santa found them here. All of you are truly heroes!”
Donations of presents and meals were not the only gifts bestowed upon Talbot Interfaith Shelter at the end of 2021. With TIS on the precipice of opening its second shelter, Evelyn’s Place, to serve up to 10 single men and women at a time, operating costs are increasing significantly. A group of shelter supporters pledged a total of $120,000 in donations if the community would match that amount. Within a matter of weeks, donors had not only matched, but exceeded the $120,000 match.
“The word gratitude does not adequately express how we feel,” Lowe said about the influx of generous donations. “We still have a way to go to reach our fundraising goals for this fiscal year – which ends in June — but this incredible showing by the community puts us in a good position heading into the opening of Evelyn’s Place. It lets us know that our neighbors stand behind our mission, and more importantly, it shows our guests that people care about them and are cheering them on as they work their way through our program and towards self-sufficiency.”
TIS’ guests have a message for those who support them: You are changing our lives.
A mother in the program wants TIS supporters to know, “You have provided me and my sons with the first home we’ve ever been able to stay safe and stable. I’m finally in a place where I don’t have to be afraid for tomorrow and can start working towards actually building a future.”
Another guest said, “TIS has been a support system and a safety net for me during one of the most trying times in my life.”
Talbot Interfaith Shelter is a homeless shelter and transitional housing program based in Easton and serving the five counties of the Mid-Shore (Talbot, Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne, and Dorchester).
To learn more about Talbot Interfaith Shelter and how you can help, visit talbotinterfaithshelter.org or contact Julie Lowe at julielowe@talbotinterfaithshelter.org or 410-310-2316.
