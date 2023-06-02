EASTON — Since Talbot Interfaith Shelter began serving homeless men, women and children in January 2009, volunteers have been at the heart and soul of the mission. When TIS first opened as a traveling cold-weather shelter, members of the community would provide meals, laundry, transportation services, fellowship and more. In November 2014, when the shelter moved into its first permanent facility and began serving more families and individuals, the organization’s volunteers didn’t skip a beat.
In the intervening years, they have provided thousands of meals as well as thousands of hours of supervision for the guests at TIS’ family shelter, Easton’s Promise, and singles shelter, Evelyn’s Place. TIS volunteers also help in many other capacities, including assisting with fundraising events like the popular annual Lip Sync Battle, moving furniture and performing maintenance and landscaping on shelter grounds to help Evelyn’s Place and Easton’s Promise remain two of the most admired properties in Easton’s historic downtown.
On May 18, Talbot Interfaith Shelter honored its dedicated volunteers with a luncheon at the VFW in Easton. This was the organization’s largest volunteer appreciation event to date, with nearly 100 guests (approximately one-third of the total number of volunteers at the organization). Some of those in attendance have been donating their time to the shelter since day one — that’s more than 14 years in service to the community.
The reception hall was beautifully decorated with floral arrangements donated by the Talbot County Garden Club. Volunteers dined on salad, soup and sandwiches, with a specially made cake for dessert. Executive Director Julie Lowe addressed the crowd, thanking them for their steadfast support of the shelter and its mission. During her speech, she gave special recognition and thanks to two long-serving board members who are leaving their positions — Gail Benjamin and Harvey Zendt.
Next, TIS’ new volunteer coordinator, Nancy Cummings, spoke, reiterating the organization’s fervent thanks for the volunteers’ efforts and sharing some updates. Cummings also told volunteers about the TIS Ambassadors Program. TIS Ambassadors is a training program that was started in 2019 to help shelter supporters learn more about Talbot Interfaith Shelter and its S4 Program so that they can be well-informed TIS representatives out in the community. The program was paused during the pandemic, but sessions will now be held quarterly, starting on Wednesday, June 7.
After speeches, the volunteers played a fun game of “Team TIS Trivia,” with the winner receiving a gift card donated by Plaza Jalisco. Shelter staff also raffled off a beautiful wooden bowl donated by Tuckahoe Hardwoods, which was won by Jay Lister.
“Our volunteers are truly the lifeblood of our organization. To see so many of them in one place and to be able to thank them in person for all they do for TIS and our guests was incredibly gratifying,” said Lowe. “They may not think that it’s a big deal to donate a meal or to hang out in our shelters so the staff can go about their good work. But those home-cooked meals, the friendly smiles and words of encouragement — that’s love, and our guests feel that to the bottom of their souls. It fuels them and gives them the confidence to work their way through our program because they know this community is behind them, lifting them up.”
