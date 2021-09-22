Eleven-year-old Kylee Smith, left, and 9-year-old Jaxson Guth, right, were both presented with $50 gift cards to Amazon by senior youth services librarian Laura Powell, center, for their participation in the Summer Reading 2021: Tails and Tales! Children’s Program.
Joan Grumbach, left, is presented with $50 gift card to Target for her participation in the Summer Reading 2021: Tails and Tales! Adult Program by Talbot County Free Library outreach services/volunteer coordinator Sabine Simonson.
EASTON — Talbot County Free Library announced the winners of the Summer Reading 2021: Tails and Tales! Children and adult programs, putting a bookend to the season.
The winners of the children summer reading program are Abigail Dethmers, 7, Jaxson Guth, 9, Milo Perry, 4, Clark McMullen, 7, Kylee Smith, 11, and Ada Speleos, 8. The winners had their choice of winning either a $50 to Amazon or Crackerjacks Toys in Easton.
“I sincerely hope that participants had a good time with the summer reading program and enjoyed the fun activities,” said Laura Powell, senior youth services librarian. “Summer is a great time to get into the books you want to read because it cultivates empathy, and brings about an increased awareness of our shared human experiences, which alleviates feelings of isolation.”
The adult summer reading program winners are Joan Grumbach (Easton), William England (St. Michaels), and Melissa Baltz (Beanstack). The three winners received a $50 gift card to Target for participating in the program.
Over 1,300 people participated in the program that took place from June 1 through July 31. During both summer programs, children and adults logged in each book that was read into the Beanstack website/app, and received badges in the process. Participants filled out an entry form for every book they read.
“With almost 800 (adult) participants in this year’s program, I would say this was the most successful (year) we have ever had,” said TCFL outreach services/volunteer coordinator Sabine Simonson.
All libraries throughout the state of Maryland have strived to foster a love of reading for all ages with their summer reading programs. Over 500,000 Maryland Residents participated in library summer programming in 2019, according to the Maryland State Library.
In order for adult participants to continue their strides in reading, the Talbot County Free Library invites you to stop by either the Easton or St. Michaels location to check out this year’s One Maryland One Book: “The Book of Delights: Essays” by Ross Gay. The book is a collection of lyrical essays in which Gay wrote one essay per day over a unique year, and took the time to find “delights” in his everyday life.
Stop by one of the library’s locations, or visit www.tcfl.org for more information about programs, services, and upcoming events.
