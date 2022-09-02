Talbot Library, Arts Council fund a new music collection

EASTON — Talbot County Free Library and the Talbot Arts Council have unveiled a new and extensive collection of music scores for library users in the Easton Library.
MORE THAN BOOKS
Together, they joined forces in developing a collection that includes jazz, popular and classical music, solo and ensemble instrumental music, instructional method books and more. Thanks to the expert advice of EJ Oesterle, Easton High School band director, a wide variety of music was chosen for this collection that was familiar and accessible.
"I was grateful to be given the opportunity to collaborate on the project. One may find movie scores alongside Holiday and Patriotic selections. From historic Classical and Romantic tunes, on through video game themes, there is a wide variety from which to choose,” Oesterle said. “Musical selections vary in difficulty so that something can be found for the developing or experienced player. We chose to include many series of books that students could play together in a small group. For instance, a student group consisting of a flutist, pianist, and trumpet player could all check out music that corresponds to their specific instruments and perform as a group. In this way, we encourage collaboration."
This program is funded in part by Talbot Arts with revenues provided by the Maryland State Arts Council and the governments of Talbot County, Easton, Oxford, and St. Michaels; and by the Talbot County Free Library.
Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman said she hopes this opportunity expands the horizon of many to understand that the library provides more than just books.
“This new collection will help enhance the minds of musicians as well as library patrons to understand that we offer more than books,” Newman said. “We hope that the music collection will help everyone understand how important playing a musical instrument truly is.”
