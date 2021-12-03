Talbot Library, Habitat Choptank team up for Holiday Demo Day

EASTON — Are you looking to take a break from your holiday shopping and learn how to make improvements around your home?
Make plans for Habitat for Humanity Choptank’s upcoming Holiday Demo Day at the Talbot County Free Library. The demo day will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Main Branch’s Meeting Room.
With the help of its new Tool Library, Habitat for Humanity Choptank will provide a live demo that will teach guests how to install laminate flooring, and how to patch drywall and prime it for painting. Kids will also have the opportunity to join in the action with arts and crafts, as well as games.
“The Tool Library provides access to resources both in terms of tools and information to help community organizations and neighborhoods tackle projects that perhaps couldn’t be done efficiently or effectively without these supports,” said Habitat for Humanity Choptank Executive Director JoAnn Hansen. “And it is simply a wonderful way for Habitat Choptank to build lasting friendships that result in additional volunteers and support our mission of building homes, communities, and hope in neighborhoods in which we are operating.”
For the Talbot County Free Library, it is an opportunity to bring in a unique kind of library for everyone to check out topics that can save homeowners money. It is also a great time to unwind from holiday stress and learn something new about how to improve your current or future home.
“A library is more than just books. The Talbot County Free Library is also a skill center that offers resources on many topics,” said Christina Acosta, communications manager at Talbot County Free Library. “That includes our e-resources that will show you how to also help beautify and personalize your home. We’re happy to support Habitat for Humanity Choptank and its mission in the community.”
