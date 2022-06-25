EASTON — The Talbot County Free Library now has Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum passes that patrons can check out with their library card.
Each pass admits up to four adults and their children or grandchildren under the age of 18. Due to the limited supply of passes, the checkout period is limited to two days.
“There is a natural partnership between CBMM and the Talbot County Free Library as both organizations offer the community equitable access, lifelong learning, and the opportunity to discover new interests,” said Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman. “I know that we will have a number of families take advantage of the passes, especially now with the rising cost of everything. This is a great example of how our community works together.”
All a library card holder has to do is stop by the library and ask if a CBMM pass is available. The pass will be available to check out, free of charge for two days. These passes are available on a first come, first serve basis at the circulation desks of the Easton and St. Michaels branches.
It is recommended to return the passes to the Circulation Desk at the same branch from which the patron borrowed them from. Passes cannot be renewed and cannot be put on hold.
“The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is happy to be able to work in partnership with the Talbot County Free Library,” said CBMM President/CEO Kristen Greenaway. “As an educational organization, and one that values making its resources available to all, offering these passes to library cardholders is a natural fit.”
To obtain a library card, come to one of our branches with a driver’s license or identification card and proof of your address ready. Examples of proof of address include a water bill, electric bill, rent contract, or voter registration card. A Talbot County Free Library card is a key to everything we have to offer including books, e-books, digital media, access to online databases, and more.
“As Chief Curator of CBMM and a member of TCFL’s Board of Trustees, I’m thrilled to see these two organizations find ways to work together,” said CBMM Chief Curator Pete Lesher. “We seek to provide meaningful and accessible experiences to all of our communities and constituencies, and getting more people in the doors of both CBMM and the Library is certainly a worthwhile goal toward that end.”
The library occasionally offers story times at the CBMM. Keep an eye out for this program on the library’s website.
For hours, directions and other details, visit the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum at www.cbmm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.