ST. MICHAELS — Talbot County Free Library is ready to turn a page into the future, and is asking for the community’s help by taking the St. Michaels Branch Renovation and Expansion Survey.
The survey became available on the website for patrons starting on March 1 and will run through March 15. Patrons will also have the opportunity to take the survey in person at the St. Michaels branch during that time as well.
“The expansion of the St. Michaels Library has tremendous potential to impact more lives and to do more if we have the facility to make it happen,” said Dana Newman, Talbot County Free Library director. “We want to hear from our community about what services, collections and amenities are important to incorporate into the design plans for the expansion and renovation of the St. Michaels Library. There is a lack of space for large community meetings, quiet study and interactive children and teen’s spaces that encourage learning. This issue also restricts the number of public computers, comfortable seating options, availability of popular collections and types of programs that the library can offer the public. Current facility problems include a deteriorating infrastructure and outdated mechanical and lighting systems.”
The capital campaign for the St. Michaels expansion began in 2022. A timeline for the project in 2023 includes developing the design for the new library including holding several meetings with the public to capture their feedback in the next few months. Construction is expected to begin in 2024.
“When completed, the newly expanded library will offer large, bright, welcoming community spaces with activities for people of all ages. There will also be quiet areas, wonderful browsing collections, more spacious, interactive children and teen spaces for families to enjoy, and outside reading and gathering spaces that will meet the community’s needs for years to come,” said Newman.
In 2025, the grand opening for the newly renovated and expanded St. Michaels branch will take place, in time for TCFL’s 100th anniversary. For more information on the St. Michaels branch expansion and renovation survey or to donate online, visit www.tcfl.org, or call 410-745-5877.
