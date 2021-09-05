EASTON — On Sunday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., Talbot Mentors and Mid-Shore Scholars host an inaugural benefit supporting high achieving first-generation college aspiring students from underserved communities. The event takes place at the historic home of Dru Haines and John Mann at 213 South Harrison St. in Easton. The program includes remarks from participating students, along with Chesapeake College President Dr. Clifford Coppersmith and Washington College Provost and Dean Dr. Michael Harvey.
Talbot Mentors is the longest-running mentorship organization in Talbot County and was named Maryland’s Mentoring Program of the Year in 2019. That year, Mid-Shore Scholars opened its doors to provide a unique educational curriculum for first-generation college aspiring students. Today, Talbot Mentors and Mid-Shore Scholars stand strong under one umbrella, providing a continuum of support from “First Grade To First Job.”
Getting prepared for college can be daunting, but for first-generation low-income college students, it presents insurmountable challenges. On average, only 11-13% of first-generation college aspiring students graduate from college within 4-6 years of enrolling. Enter Mid-Shore Scholars. Combining an innovative curriculum, hands-on project-based learning and individualized college counseling, its goal is to not only help students achieve college admissions, but remain successful and graduate. Colleges represented by this year’s graduating Scholars include American University, Dartmouth, Goucher, Towson, University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Washington College.
“What we do for Talbot County children is vital to the growth and character of our community. We are an accelerant to their academic and emotional success. As the Board Chairman of Talbot Mentors, I see, experience, and feel a deep mutual commitment between the families and young people we support and our volunteer and professional team. We are not a charity. We are a nonprofit business complementing the desire of our youth to overcome their barriers to success. Our mantra, ‘First Grade to First Job’ underscores the level of our commitment,” said David Willse.
Talbot Mentors is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the community by identifying and mitigating the systemic barriers to young people’s success through the power of healthy mentoring relationships. Mid-Shore Scholars is a program of Talbot Mentors with the mission of engaging highly motivated students to help them enroll and graduate from college with minimum financial loans.
For more information, please contact Gerson Martinez at 410-310-4595 or visit the websites: www.talbotmentors.org and www.midshorescholars.org.
