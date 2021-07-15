EASTON — The Talbot Paramedic Foundation has launched a new 2021 fundraising campaign to add ultrasound technology to paramedic units and expand public access to automatic defibrillators.
The Talbot Paramedic Foundation’s goal is to provide each paramedic unit in Talbot County with ultrasound capability. Ultrasound technology helps with finding veins for IV access, checking for heart activity during a cardiac arrest, looking for internal abdominal bleeding or injuries, and can help evaluate a patient’s lung condition.
“Advances in health care often are due to changes in technology. Technological advances in ultrasound have made it possible for trained paramedics to use this tool in the ambulances and homes of Talbot County,” said Dr. Steven White, medical director for Dorchester County Emergency Services.
The Talbot Paramedic Foundation has also supported broadening community access for defibrillators and CPR training.
“Currently, there are AEDs (Automatic External Defibrillators) located throughout Talbot County in parks, community centers, and businesses. The Talbot Paramedic Foundation is expanding on the mission to increase access to AEDs 24/7,” stated Dr. Tom Chiccone, medical director for Talbot County Department of Emergency Services.
There are approximately 200 AEDs located throughout Talbot County. The foundation is looking to move many of these AEDs into protective climate-controlled enclosures that are available to the public in convenient locations. The plan is also to have the boxes video and audio linked to the emergency dispatch center where instant notification will be made when the AED is accessed.
The local foundation is sending fundraising appeals to local residents and businesses.
“The Talbot Paramedic Foundation has a long history of supporting advanced life support and emergency medical service in Talbot County. Our mission as a foundation is saving lives through increased awareness, raising funds, and developing life-saving programs. We also support the advanced academic training of EMS personnel through established scholarships,” said Wayne Dyott, director of the foundation.
The Talbot Paramedic Foundation can be reached at PO Box 2237 Easton, MD 21601, or www.talbotparamedic.org.
