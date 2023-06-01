EASTON — For the first time since 2019, leaders of Talbot County Public Schools had an opportunity to thank its community partners of the 2022-2023 school year during a recognition breakfast Thursday, May 25, at Easton Volunteer Fire Department in Easton.
The school district “relies on support from the entire Talbot County Community in order to fulfill its mission,” the event program stated.
The mission, “that every child will graduate college and career ready,” was recognized by about 150 community leaders and educators who attended the breakfast, sponsored by the TCPS Education Foundation.
TCPS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Pepukayi welcomed the community partners and thanked her predecessor Dr. Kelly Griffith for “setting all of this, because she’s a strong community advocate,” she said. “And so when I came, it was easy to keep moving the district upward and onward.”
“One of the first things (Kelly) told me were the community partners that TCPs had, and I was just astonished at the number, and it’s not just a name on a paper or a list. It is actually truly giving yourself with selfless acts and your time,” Pepukayi said.
Elected officials attended the breakfast, including Maryland Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37, Talbot County Council Members Pete Lesher and Dave Stepp, and members of the TCPS Board of Education.
Principals of Talbot County schools introduced and thanked their community partners.
Up first was Kari Clow, principal of Chapel District Elementary School, who credited staff members of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center for providing “essential services and resources to students and their families through their interpreting and translation skills in IEP meetings, parent-teacher conferences, and with other important meetings and documents.”
As the school’s point of contact, Victoria Gomez, ChesMRC’s outreach coordinator, and other staff members were “dependable and always willing to assist our students, staff and families in any manner needed,” Clow said. “We’re appreciative of their invaluable knowledge and expertise, as well as the lifeline they provide for Hispanic families and our larger Talbot County Public Schools community.”
Easton Elementary School’s community partner of the year was Building African American Minds (BAAM), located within walking distance of the school.
“BAAM has been a part of Eastern Elementary School since 2005, addressing academic disparities and providing social and emotional support to African American males,” Principal Lisa Devaric said.
Devaric called BAAM “an outstanding human resource for our school and community.”
“Many of our community partners give us things, they give us money, but you all give us that human aspect, and that’s really what our students need at our community,” she said. “So, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you do for our kiddos.”
Thanking St. Mark’s United Methodist Church for their partnership was Kelly Murdoch, principal of Easton Middle School, which is located across the street from the church.
The congregation “committed to a year-long partnership with Easton Middle School, providing monetary support for families in need through food, clothing and purchasing personal care items,” Murdoch said.
“As we are all aware, the past few years have been extremely difficult for families both financially and emotionally,” Murdoch said. “The generosity and kindness of the staff and congregation … have helped numerous Easton Middle School students and their families by providing financial and emotional support, thereby reducing the burdens for many. Words simply cannot express how grateful we are.”
Nicole Sherrod-Hill, assistant principal of Easton High School, thanked the Rotary Club of Easton for its partnership.
The club supports TCPS students through “scholarships for graduating seniors, as well as leadership and service project opportunities,” Sherrod-Hill said. The club helped establish and sponsor a chapter of the Interact Club, a student-led service organization.
Rotarians also formed a career pathways committee “to support TCPS students by partnering with local professionals and employers to create opportunities for students to engage in future careers” and support the district’s “initiative to increase youth apprenticeship partnerships.” The result was a significant increase in the number of apprenticeships and internship sites, Sherrod-Hill said.
Representing the St. Michaels campus were Indra Bullock, principal of St. Michaels Elementary School, and Theresa Vener, principal of St. Michaels Middle High School.
The principals thanked the members of Christ Church, St. Michaels Parish, for their “unwavering commitment” in helping supply the needs of students and their families, Bullock said.
In addition to purchasing essential school items, “they also provide financial assistance for additional student needs such as graduation related expenses,” Vener said. “Their donations make a significant impact on our families in need, ensuring that all students can embark on their educational journey with the essential supplies on hand.”
Tilghman Elementary School Principal Corey Devaric said, “It is with great enthusiasm that the staff … has chosen American Holiday as our community partner for this year.”
The St. Michaels home décor shop “transform(ed) our common area into a place for all students and staff to enjoy,” providing three custom couches, large rugs and custom pillows with a Tilghman Island theme “encompassing the rich history of the island and the people who live there,” Devaric said.
Easton High School Class of 2010 alumni Matt and Michelle Chapman, owners of Good Life Property Management in Easton, received thanks from Kim Seidel of White Marsh Elementary School.
The Chapmans, whose daughter is a kindergartner at the school, donated funds for bathroom murals and a hallway mural featuring the school’s dolphin mascot. In response to a last-minute request, they also provided bales of hay for the school’s pumpkin bowling activity in the fall.
“A little kindness goes a long way, and a great deal of kindness such as in these situations goes a great distance,” Seidel said. “Thank you … for partnering with us.”
Thanking Talbot Humane was Robin Werner, TCPS career technical education (CTE) supervisor.
“Talbot Humane has been a great partner for many years, opening their doors for our students to be able to come in and gain experience working with animals,” Werner said. “Students report that their experiences there are invaluable, that they learn new things every day and, most of all, they love spending time with the animals.”
Werner pointed out how CTE students were represented around the room with artwork from SMMHS students’ artwork on display, the NJROTC color guard, projects by biomedical and certified nursing assistant (CNA) students, and the breakfast prepared by students in the culinary arts program.
Pepukayi welcomed Julia Foxwell, director of community relations for Bluepoint Hospitality Group under the direction of Paul and Joanne Prager, to receive the 2023 District Community Partner of the Year.
Bluepoint Hospitality’s “financial support for TCPS has included donating gift cards for professional development prizes, the benefits fair, after-grad parties and PTO and staff events,” Pepukayi said. The Pragers have made “significant gifts” to athletic programs and Bluepoint has also been a “major sponsor for proms at both Easton High and St. Michaels High, for Destination Imagination teams, as well as student-led nonprofit fundraising campaigns.”
“They have provided gifts of food and beverages for school staff events and athletic events, and sponsored musical performances and visiting artists at our middle and high schools,” she said. “One of their greatest gifts to our community has been (as) an employer with a staff that is now more than 100 strong. Many members of the Bluepoint team are TCPS students and alumni, and Bluepoint Hospitality has served as an internship site for students for the past several years.”
The Easton Middle School Jazz Band, under the direction of Donna Ewing, entertained attendees, and received enthusiastic applause for their performances of Glenn Miller’s “In the Mood” and Chicago’s “25 or 6 to 4.”
Pepukayi closed the event with her original poem, one line of which was, “Our gathering here this morning is what it’s all about. It truly takes a village who cares unconditionally, without looking for fame or clout.”
The TCPS Education Foundation was formed October 2016 in partnership with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, and has raised more than $750,000 to support excellence in public education and provide resources to enhance the teaching and learning experience for all. For more information, visit tcpsef.org.
