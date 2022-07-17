EASTON — Talbot County Public Schools began celebrating and thanking their Community Partners at an annual breakfast prepared by the Easton High Culinary Arts Program in 2016. A District Community Partner of the Year is recognized, as well as a partner of the year for each school and one for the Internship Program.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith and school administrators continued the recognition by visiting each recipient personally to deliver awards and breakfast baskets prepared by culinary students in lieu of hosting the large gathering. During the visits, TCPS leaders share testimonials about how the partnerships make a difference in the lives of students and staff. This tradition continued this year with visits and presentations throughout the month of May.
“We could not do what we do for the children of Talbot County without the support of our generous community,” said Griffith. “Now more than ever, our community partners give so much to our students and staff. Every year we like to take this opportunity to give back, and thank them for their partnership.”
The Talbot County Public Schools Community Partners of the Year for 2022 are:
Choptank Community Health System Inc. — District Community Partner of the Year
Talbot County Chamber of Commerce — Internship
Carrion Electric — Chapel District Elementary
For All Seasons Inc. — Easton Elementary
Avalon Foundation — Easton Middle
Lowe’s Home Improvement, Easton — Easton High
St. Michaels Police Department — St. Michaels Elementary
