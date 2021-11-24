Talbot senior centers offer new health, wellness program

EASTON — Brookletts Place and Bay Hundred Senior Center will offer a new 10-week health and wellness package, beginning in January, to help Talbot County residents 60 and over enhance their lives.
The program, developed by the National Council on Aging, helps older adults make and maintain small but impactful changes. The centers are currently recruiting 10-20 adults (ages 60+) to participate in this free, educational program.
The classes will explore navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advanced planning, healthy relationships, falls prevention and community engagement. For each of these classes, the program will provide basic educational materials developed from highly trusted sources, a checklist of potential next steps, and a system for tracking behaviors. Participants will earn points for positive actions and rewards.
An informational meeting is planned each center on Monday, Dec. 6. The meeting at Brookletts Place will be at 9:30 a.m. at 400 Brookletts Place in Easton. The introductory meeting for Bay Hundred Senior Center will be at 11:15 a.m. at the Perkins Family YMCA, 300 Seymour Ave., in St. Michaels.
To learn more about the program, call Brookletts Place (410-822-2869) or Bay Hundred Senior Center (410-745-4017). Brookletts Place open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; Bay Hundred Senior Center is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
