Talbot Social Services hosts holiday celebration

EASTON — Talbot County Department of Social Services treated nine foster and adoptive families to a holiday celebration at the Talbot County Senior Center at Brookletts Place in Easton. In addition to enjoying a holiday meal prepared by the Chesapeake Culinary Center, children received gifts, played games, participated in music and dancing, and had the opportunity to have a photo taken with Santa.
“We have always believed that it is important to help our foster and adoptive families make the holidays bright for children in their care. We are so grateful to our foster and adoptive parents for what they do every day of the year, but especially this time of year when they give selflessly of themselves to make the holidays special for their children,” said Linda Webb, director of the Talbot County Department of Social Services.
Talbot County continues to need more foster and adoptive parents to help meet the needs of children of all ages, most recently including infants and school-aged children. The agency also gets requests from time to time for sibling groups and older teens who are soon aging out of foster care and need guidance in transitioning into adulthood.
For further information on becoming a foster or adoptive parent, call the Talbot County Department of Social Services at 410-820-7371 or visit midshoreresourceparents.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.