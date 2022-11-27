Talbot Social Services provides autism presentation for foster parents

Seated, from left, is Sean Logi, Nancy Downes, Audrey Hansen, Norwood Caldwell, Sandra Caldwell. Standing, from left, is Michelle Laisure, Sarah Baynard, Brian Flaherty, Jessica Flaherty.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Talbot Department of Social Services recently provided a presentation on autism for foster parents across the Mid-Shore as part of its ongoing educational training. Sean Logie, Ph.D., clinical psychologist, Talbot Child Psychology, LLC, shared experiences of children diagnosed with autism and explained important considerations of children with autism, including comorbid disorders, social communication, sensory processing, sleep, and school. He also presented success stories and how important autism evaluations and applied behavioral analysis are to caring for children with autism.

