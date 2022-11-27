Talbot Social Services provides autism presentation for foster parents

EASTON — Talbot Department of Social Services recently provided a presentation on autism for foster parents across the Mid-Shore as part of its ongoing educational training. Sean Logie, Ph.D., clinical psychologist, Talbot Child Psychology, LLC, shared experiences of children diagnosed with autism and explained important considerations of children with autism, including comorbid disorders, social communication, sensory processing, sleep, and school. He also presented success stories and how important autism evaluations and applied behavioral analysis are to caring for children with autism.
“A diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder tells you very little about a child. Children with this diagnosis vary widely in the gifts that they have and the challenges they face. It’s important for parents to know that there are many services and resources available to help with most challenges. This includes medical and mental health services, sleep, feeding, sensory integration, and navigating school,” Logie said.
“It’s important for parents involved in a child’s life to be their strongest advocate. If you are facing a challenge that you think is unique, chances are that it’s not. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, rally for support and challenge any system that is not able to provide what your child needs.”
Christine Montague, coordinator, Option Respite and Parent Education for the Talbot County Department of Social Services, who organizes these foster parent trainings, said, “Programs like this one are so valuable to our foster parents, especially now as they have to meet a variety of needs in the children whom they foster. This program was enlightening to many of our parents and provided a great addition to their skill sets.”
For more information on becoming a foster or adoptive parent, call the Talbot County Department of Social Services at 410-820-7371 or visit midshoreresourceparents.com.
