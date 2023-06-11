World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is being recognized on June 15. Pictured is Lee Newcomb, LCSW-C, Adult Services Social Worker with the Talbot County Department of Social Services, who will provide a brief lunchtime presentation on Elder Abuse Awareness/Prevention, followed by a brief question and answer session at 11:45 a.m. June 15 at the Talbot County Senior Center at Brookletts Place, 400 Brooketts Avenue in Easton.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — According to the University of Southern California Center for Elder Justice, every year an estimated five million, or one in 10 older Americans, experience elder abuse, neglect or exploitation. World Elder Abuse Day will be recognized globally on June 15. Locally, Lee Newcomb, LCSW-C, adult services social worker with the Talbot County Department of Social Services, will provide a brief lunchtime presentation on Elder Abuse Awareness/Prevention, followed by a brief question and answer session, at 11:45 a.m. on June 15 at the Talbot County Senior Center at Brookletts Place, 400 Brooketts Avenue in Easton, Maryland. Participants are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch.

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.