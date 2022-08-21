ST. MICHAELS — For most kids, summer conjures up repetitively hot days and lazing about, leading to boredom. At Talbot County STEM Camp, the monotony of the season is banished through four days of hands-on experiments that expose elementary school kids to the ins and outs of science. The St. Michaels Elementary School, partnered with the YMCA, generously donated classrooms and counselors to be a part of the program. Each day of the camp focused on a different type of energy: electrical, mechanical, renewable and chemical.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.