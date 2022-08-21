ST. MICHAELS — For most kids, summer conjures up repetitively hot days and lazing about, leading to boredom. At Talbot County STEM Camp, the monotony of the season is banished through four days of hands-on experiments that expose elementary school kids to the ins and outs of science. The St. Michaels Elementary School, partnered with the YMCA, generously donated classrooms and counselors to be a part of the program. Each day of the camp focused on a different type of energy: electrical, mechanical, renewable and chemical.
Activities like making small-scale water mills or motorizing paper airplanes gave high school counselors a chance to inspire scientific interest while teaching valuable lessons to campers. The experiments were playful but grounded in true scientific principles. For example, the magnetic slime experiment capitalized on the campers’ love of gooey mess, which was followed by an explanation of magnetic fields.
On the electrical day of camp, Easton Utilities paid a visit to the campers, bringing along a bucket truck. The campers explored the truck, simultaneously learning about the integral role of linemen in our town. At the end of the day, a tiny camper raised her hand high, exclaiming that she wanted to be a lineman when she grew up.
The St. Michaels Fire Department also made an appearance at the camp, letting kids try their hand at the fire hose and the heavy firefighter gear.
The curriculum for this year’s camp was planned by the pragmatic Louis Lentz, a rising senior at Severn School. Four days of experiments were no easy feat, totaling about 30 hours of planning for Lentz.
“We were able to explain a lot of constants in these kids’ lives, like why do windmills exist? Or how do solar panels work?” Lentz said. In an age where innovation and invention are able even to reach our corner of the world, these lessons were able to bring relevance to the modern day.
Even though the camp was based around the STEM field, accountability was the theme of this year’s camp. During the school year, learning was either rejected or had no pull on the campers, but the STEM camp rejuvenated what was lost in school. By putting kids in “squads”, each headed by a high school “squad leader”, a sense of camaraderie was built. From this teamwork, a willingness to be involved in experiments or pay attention to a “squad leader” was rebuilt.
The camp’s structure and planning were the results of the natural leadership of this year’s senior STEM leader Damian René, a rising senior at The Gunston School. “I started planning about a year in advance,” said René.
He, alongside supervisor Robert Degour, recruited high schoolers and gathered resources, a labor-intensive process with countless meetings and emails. During the camp, René expertly navigated the antics of rambunctious kids, armed with a lab coat and a roll of paper towels for any messes.
René said, “I love working with kids. The experiments provided them with a creative way to take charge of their learning.”
Whether this was by adding more foil to their solar oven so that their pizzas would melt quicker or trying a chemical reaction on their own, responsibility was given to campers, as they learned to command themselves like “big kids”.
The camp’s impact extends beyond the four days. A Big Brothers and Sisters program will encourage the kids to keep their goals in sight. Banchi Short, a rising senior at Easton High School, heads the program.
“It’s a great opportunity for the campers to build on meaningful connections made with STEM counselors during the day camp,” Short said.
Campers are offered tutoring for areas that they struggle with in school or just a listening ear throughout the year. Creating long-term goals and academic excellence for the sixth year in a row, the Talbot County STEM Camp is an excellent outlet for elementary school students to pursue their passions, organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.