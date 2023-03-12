EASTON — A cohort of 14 high school juniors and seniors have officially earned Certified Nursing Assistant credentials. All of the students completed 100 theory hours, 40 clinical hours, and an exam as required by the Maryland Board of Nursing with a 100% pass rate. They were given the opportunity to practice hands on skills in local facilities and are now employable as Certified Nursing Assistants, and several will pursue degrees in Nursing at the collegiate level.

