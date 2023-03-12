A cohort of 14 high school juniors and seniors have earned Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) credentials through the Talbot County Public Schools Career and Technical Education CNA program. From left, back row, Ty’Mira Pinkett (12th), Makenzie Ewing (11th), Emily Dickinson (12th); front row, Torian Copper (12th), Reagan Saia (11th), Peyton Jones (12th), Mariah Sorrell BSN, RN and Brittney Nichols, RN, (CNA instructors).
TCPS CNA students complete 100 theory hours and 40 clinical hours and an exam as required by the Maryland Board of Nursing. All of the students completed the program with a 100% pass rate. From left, Mariah Sorrell BSN, RN, (CNA instructor); Abigail Meadows (12th), Nai’ema Pierce (11th), Katelyn Martin (12th), Karlee Holly (11th), Jazaiah Jackson (12th) and Brittney Nichols, RN (CNA instructor).
EASTON — A cohort of 14 high school juniors and seniors have officially earned Certified Nursing Assistant credentials. All of the students completed 100 theory hours, 40 clinical hours, and an exam as required by the Maryland Board of Nursing with a 100% pass rate. They were given the opportunity to practice hands on skills in local facilities and are now employable as Certified Nursing Assistants, and several will pursue degrees in Nursing at the collegiate level.
Talbot County Public Schools implemented the CNA program in 2021 through funding from the Maryland Career and Technology Education Innovation grant. The grant funded the purchase of medical grade equipment and resources to provide students a real-world nursing experience. The program is offered at Easton High, and is also open to students from St. Michaels Middle High through cross campus transportation.
The four-course program uses project and problem-based learning, clinical and internship experiences, and classroom and lab instruction to teach students about the field of health care. Students are introduced to health care knowledge and skills through two foundation courses with content developed by Stevenson University: “Foundations of Medicine and Health Science” and “Structure and Functions of the Human Body.” The program provides students with opportunities to apply what they are learning to real-life health care situations.
The final required course is a clinical internship arranged with a local health care facilities, including HeartFields Assisted Living, Shore Regional Hospital at Easton, Talbot Emergency Services and Talbot Hospice. Students who pass the end-of-course exams as well as successfully complete the program of study are eligible for transcripted credit through Stevenson University.
“We are so proud of our students, they worked extremely hard to study for their exam and did amazing in their clinical experiences,” said Mariah Sorrell BSN, RN and CNA instructor. “We cannot wait to see what they do next! Our community is very lucky to have them as health care members.”
