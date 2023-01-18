Talbot superintendent shares vision for local schools

EASTON — Join Talbot County School Superintendent Sharon Pepukayi, Ed. D., and Chesapeake Forum for a discussion on the future of Talbot County Schools from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 26. Pepukayi will review her 180-day plan and share her expectations and hopes for what is ahead. The event is open to the public and free of charge although reservations are required (https://chesapeakeforum.org).
Pepukayi’s experience in education includes elementary teacher, assistant principal, and principal in Delaware and Ohio. Prior to moving back home to Talbot County, Pepukayi served as the assistant superintendent of Appoquinimink School District in Middletown, Delaware.
Because of her passion for teaching and educating, she has facilitated an Aspiring Administrator’s Program, mentors school-aged youth, served on various state committees around principal pipelines and evaluations, and speaks at national conferences. Pepukayi said it was while spending time in classrooms that she recognized the need to keep students at the forefront of her decision making.
“I’m a big proponent of ‘student voice’ and having them at the table to help the adults make those decisions about their education,” she said in a recent interview.
Pepukayi holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Bennett College (NC); Master of Arts in Early and Middle Childhood Education from The Ohio State University, and Doctor of Education in Innovation and Leadership from Wilmington University (DE).
“What’s Happening at the Talbot County Public Schools” is offered in one session, 5;30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26. Zoom with recording available. Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.