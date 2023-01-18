Talbot superintendent shares vision for local schools

Talbot Superintendent of Schools Sharon Pepukayi, shown in this selfie with students, will share her vision for local schools in a Chesapeake Forum session on Jan. 26.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Join Talbot County School Superintendent Sharon Pepukayi, Ed. D., and Chesapeake Forum for a discussion on the future of Talbot County Schools from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 26. Pepukayi will review her 180-day plan and share her expectations and hopes for what is ahead. The event is open to the public and free of charge although reservations are required (https://chesapeakeforum.org).

