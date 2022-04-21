EASTON — Talbot Swim Club has officially opened registration for both returning and new swimmers for the 2022 season. TSC is a summer recreational swim team for swimmers ages 6-18 who reside on the Eastern Shore, with members from various counties including Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Dorchester. Its mission is “to develop the character, self-confidence, and physical fitness of our local community’s youth through the life-long sport of swimming.” The program emphasizes the improvement of strokes and endurance and having fun. TSC is a member of the Delmarva Swim Association, a league comprised of 24 teams.
TSC offers high-quality coaching and technique instruction. “The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to experienced athlete,” said TSC Board President Vance Morris. “We are excited about the upcoming season and looking forward to seeing both returning and new families at the pool!”
Swim practices will be held outdoors at the George Murphy Pool in Easton on Monday – Thursday evenings beginning Tuesday, May 31. Swimmers ages 12 and under practice from 6 to 7 p.m., and those 13 and older practice from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Swim Meets are generally held on Monday and Thursday evenings, with optional invitational meets on some Saturdays. The season ends with the league championship meet at the end of July.
Kara Erskine will return as head coach of the Tsunamis. A lifelong passionate swimmer, Erskine is an accredited National Federation of State High School Association coach and U.S. Masters Swimming Level II certified. Coach Erskine will be assisted by Amy Gardner, Ben Gardner, and Tim Kroeger, all certified coaches who have a long history with TSC and other local teams.
New this year, the team has announced the Splash and Dash Invitational Meet, to be held at the George Murphy Pool on Saturday, June 18, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. (warm-ups begin at 7 a.m.). Local teams should mark their calendars, and more details will be available on the TSC website in the near future.
