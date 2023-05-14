Talbot Swim Club registration opens for 2023 season

Registration is now open for the Talbot Swim Club.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Talbot Swim Club has opened registration for returning and new swimmers for the 2023 season. TSC is a summer recreational swim team for swimmers ages 6-18 who reside on the Eastern Shore, with members from Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester counties. Its mission is “to develop the character, self-confidence, and physical fitness of our local community’s youth through the life-long sport of swimming.” The program emphasizes improvement of stroke, building endurance and having fun. TSC is a member of the Delmarva Swim Association, a league of 24 teams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.