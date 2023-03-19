Talbot teacher nominated for LifeChanger the Year

EASTON — Easton Elementary School first-grade teacher Charlene Caldwell DeShields has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

