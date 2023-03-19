Talbot teacher nominated for LifeChanger the Year

EASTON — Easton Elementary School first-grade teacher Charlene Caldwell DeShields has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
DeShields was nominated by an anonymous colleague.
“It is evident that DeShields resonates a love for her students, families, and community that reaffirms how fortunate the educational profession is to have someone as committed as her. DeShields’ former students and their family members always are eager to share a kind word or a heartwarming story on how DeShields impacted their lives. Her level of commitment has never wavered. She has remained a stalwart supporter of public education by serving on various committees and organizations within the community,” said the anonymous colleague in the nomination. “Ask yourselves: have you ever had a teacher that just the mere thought of them made you smile? Ms. D has set herself apart as a LifeChanger. Her positive influence is a lasting testimony to the lives she has touched and made all the better by dedicating her life to education.”
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2022-2023 school year.
The grand prize winner will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district. Four grand prize finalists will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
Ten LifeChanger Award Winners will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.
One Spirit Award will be given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
One Capstone Award will go to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.
One Spotlight Award will go to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals, and will be announced in early 2023. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must
• Make a positive impact in the lives of students
• Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride
• Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level
• Possess a proven record of professional excellence
• Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning
• Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards
To support Charlene Caldwell DeShields’ LifeChanger of the Year nomination and help her win one of the awards, visit her profile on the website www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com and leave a comment about how she has changed your life.
