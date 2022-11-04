Talbot Humane

Looking for a furry friend. Local animal shelters are overflowing with pets looking for homes. Talbot Humane in partnering with Caroline County Humane Society to help increase adoption rates.

EASTON — Talbot Humane is partnering with Caroline County Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society as part of Best Friends’ Prince and Paws Shelter Collaborative Program with a goal of increasing lifesaving for dogs and cats entering Caroline County Humane Society.

