EASTON — Talbot Humane is partnering with Caroline County Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society as part of Best Friends’ Prince and Paws Shelter Collaborative Program with a goal of increasing lifesaving for dogs and cats entering Caroline County Humane Society.
The shelter collaborative program matches shelters that are leaders in animal welfare with shelters that are working to save more animals. The goal of the partnership is to achieve as close as possible to a 90% save rate at Caroline County Humane Society by the end of the year grant program. This would mean that 90% of the dogs and cats entering their care leave alive, understanding that some animals will be too medically or behaviorally fragile to be released. Best Friends helps to facilitate these matches, works with peer mentors to create a contract that includes clear grant parameters, provides mentors with seed grants, and offers ongoing training and coaching to mentors and fellows.
Talbot Humane is a national leader in animal welfare who was chosen to partner with Caroline County Humane Society because they have experience overcoming many of the challenges CCHS faces each day.
“We are both open admission shelters on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Talbot Humane has faced many of the same challenges over the years CCHS is seeing such as unmanaged free roaming cat populations and lack of resources for pet owners. We know with community support and the passion of their staff and volunteers CCHS will be able to increase their save rate. This mentorship is something we are proud to be a part of as we have worked together with Caroline County Humane Society for several years,” said Patty Crankshaw-Quimby, executive director of Talbot Humane.
Through the shelter collaborative program, Best Friends will be providing grant funding to cover the expenses associated with achieving the partnership’s goals. Caroline County Humane Society will use the funding to implement nationally recognized proven strategies to decrease unnecessary intake and increase adoptions, community engagement and rescue partnerships. These proven strategies have been successful at saving dogs and cats at Talbot Humane.
Together, Talbot Humane and Caroline County Humane Society expect these strategies to eliminate the need to euthanize healthy adoptable animals at Caroline County Humane Society.
The shelter collaborative program is a cornerstone of Best Friends Animal Society’s goal of making America a no-kill nation by 2025, according to Carrie Ducote, national senior strategist for the Shelter Collaborative Program.
“Creating and sustaining no-kill in communities across the country will only be possible if shelters, community members and other stakeholders work together,” Ducote said. “As more organizations collaborate to save the lives of homeless pets, we will achieve no-kill in every shelter and every community by 2025.”
