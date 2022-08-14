OXFORD — A new message on the Oxford Volunteer Fire Department sign lets everyone know to expect people biking in that small Eastern Shore town. The message is part of Talbot Thrive’s mission to create safer conditions for people walking and bicycling in the county.
While biking recently in Oxford, Talbot Thrive’s Executive Director Carol Kachadoorian encountered a driver who was not aware that people have the right to bicycle in many roadways — as long as they adhere to established laws — and asked fire department President Tim Kearns to expand the existing message about kids to include a message about watching for bikes as well.
More people are bicycling nationwide, so it’s good for everyone to be more aware of what to expect and what to do, whether they bicycle, walk, jog, or drive.
Bicycles are considered vehicles, which means people can bicycle on most county and town roads. This means that motorists should be aware by:
• Yielding the right-of-way to people walking and riding bikes, especially when they are traveling in the public right-of-way.
• Passing people bicycling with at least 3 feet of clearance (although more is appreciated) and without startling them by speeding past, honking a horn, or yelling at them.
• Avoiding “dooring” someone on a bike by opening the car door into them when parking on the street.
• Stopping at all stop signs and red traffic signals; NOT turning right on red when someone is crossing the street.
• Yielding the right of way to pedestrians crossing the street.
• Making sure all lights are working properly.
People bicycling have similar rights and responsibilities, including:
• Bicycling in the same direction as motor vehicle traffic (NOT in the opposite direction), staying to the righthand side of the road unless turning left.
• Signaling their intentions by using established hand signals.
• Stopping at all stop signs and red traffic signals; NOT turning right on red when someone is walking across the street.
• Yielding the right of way to pedestrians crossing the street.
• Having a headlamp and taillight or reflector when bicycling at dawn, dusk and night.
In responding to a recent questionnaire, candidates for county and state offices agree that public education is a great way to get the word out about safety for people walking and bicycling.
Candidate comments included sentiments such as “Safety is essential as we expand our opportunities for cycling in our region. It is also important to educate the average motorist in road sharing.”
Another candidate noted a dooring-avoiding tactic: “I know if I'm parking on a street or roadway, I always check my mirrors for oncoming traffic before opening my door.”
